Monday is the last day to register online or by mail to vote November 8

Monday, October 24 is the last day California voters can register either online or by mail in order to vote in November’s general election.

Voters can find the registration form online at registertovote.ca.gov

The form requires you to have your California issued driver's license or I.D., along with your social security number and your birth date.

Users can also check their voter registration status on that same website.

Voters can pick up a paper voter registration application at any DMV office, public library, government office. You can find more details at vote.gov/register/ca

Mail in registrations must be postmarked by Monday, October 24.

Same-day voter registration is available for anyone that misses the October 24 deadline. Voters can request a ballot in person at a county elections office or polling location.

You can find a list of voting and ballot drop-off centers in Riverside County county here.