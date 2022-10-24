Police fatally shoot man following chase, domestic dispute

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — An armed man who officials say was involved in a domestic dispute and later led police on a chase and attempted a carjacking at gunpoint in the San Francisco Bay Area was fatally shot by police Monday, authorities said.

Hayward police officers were called around 10 a.m. to a home where the man’s ex-girlfriend lived and where he was causing a disturbance, at one point firing about a dozen shots at the home before driving away, said Alameda County Sheriff Lt. Ray Kelly.

Officers tried to pull him over but he didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued on Interstate 580. The chase ended after the man, whose name has not been released, crashed his car in a ravine in Castro Valley and then rammed it into a patrol vehicle, pinning an officer’s leg, Kelly said.

The man then got out of the car and fled on foot. He tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint and that’s when officers fired, Kelly said.

The suspect was struck at least once and was taken to the hospital where he died. The officer who was injured in the pursuit was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, he said.

Kelly said the man’s car was involved in a kidnapping attempt and robbery in Emeryville earlier Monday but that detectives are trying to determine if he was involved.