Juvenile arrested in connection with Coachella shooting

A juvenile was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting last month in the city of Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced.

The male juvenile, whose age was not disclosed, was arrested after authorities simultaneously served a search warrant at two residences in Coachella and Indio at 7:00 a.m.

The search warrant stemmed from a shooting that occurred in Coachella on Nov. 3. There were no additional details on the shooting.

The Sheriff's Dept. noted that the juvenile was a documented criminal street gang member.

During the search warrant, authorities recovered a loaded non-serialized 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The male juvenile was booked at the Indio Juvenile Hall for shooting at an occupied dwelling, juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a non-serialized firearm, possession of an extended magazine, and violation of juvenile probation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Molina of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).