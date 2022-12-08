Skip to Content
San Diego police shoot, kill suicidal man holding gun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police killed an apparently suicidal man Thursday when he refused to drop a gun he was holding, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to Central Avenue just before 1 p.m. by a report of a man holding a handgun to his head, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

As officers arrived, the man fled through an alley.

“Officers confronted the man and he asked them to shoot him” before running off again, the Sheriff’s Department statement said.

Other officers confronted the man in the driveway of a nearby home.

When he refused to drop the gun, they fired bean bag weapons and the man fell down but he was holding the gun when he got up and three officers opened fire, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man died at the scene. He was described as 25 to 35 years old but his name wasn’t immediately released.

No officers were injured.

