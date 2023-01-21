Johnson propels San Diego State past Air Force 70-60

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Keshad Johnson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Diego State to a 70-60 victory over Air Force on Saturday night.

Matt Bradley added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Aztecs (15-4, 6-1 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Trammell scored 12.

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Falcons (12-8, 3-4) with 17 points and six rebounds. Ethan Taylor added 12 points and four steals. Rytis Petraitis contributed 11 points and five assists.

San Diego State took the lead with 5:08 remaining in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Diego State is a matchup Wednesday with Utah State at home. Air Force visits San Jose State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.