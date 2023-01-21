Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs.

Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway.

Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy J. Lopez of the Morongo Basin Station at (760)-366-4175.

Anyone wanting to stay anonymous is asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.