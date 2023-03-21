How road closures are impacting local businesses

The storm that The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking could lead to flooding on valley roads that often close due to inclement weather.

East Vista Chino Road, Gene Autry Trail and North Indian Canyon Drive are all familiar thoroughfares that closed due to low-visibility caused by blowing dust and sand on Tuesday. Gene Autry Trail and East Vista Chino have since reopened but as the storm continues to impact the valley, they may close again due to flooding.

These roads serve as major arteries and are imperative for local businesses that depend on fluid through traffic.

News Channel 3's Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local business owners who may be impacted by the storm.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.