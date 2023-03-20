First Alert Weather Alert: Incoming storm brings rain, wind, and snow

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect now through Wednesday morning as another winter storm system brings significant impacts to Southern California.

RAIN

Widespread rain moved into the desert overnight into this morning, and intensity will increase into midday. Showers will continue through the night and into early Wednesday. Accumulations of less than 0.5" is expected for most of the valley, though higher amounts are likely closer to the mountains and pass. Much lighter amounts for east valley communities.

A Flood Watch will take effect this morning for all areas shaded in green on the map. This includes the Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass, and Northern Coachella Valley near Desert Hot Springs. Runoff continuing into Wednesday will create an active flow through the Whitewater River, likely leading to road closures. Prepare to take an alternate route if you encounter a flooded roadway.

SNOW

For the mountains, a Winter Storm Warning will be in place through Wednesday evening. Snow levels could drop as low as 4,000' by Wednesday morning. More than 30" of snow is possible above 6,000'. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage.

WIND

Regarding wind, a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. for the desert and San Gorgonio Pass. Reduced visibility has already led to some road closures.

By Thursday this storm clears out, and we'll enjoy sunny condition to end the week, but highs will remain well below the average of 82.

