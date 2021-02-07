First Alert Weather Alert Day explained

First Alert Weather Alert Day

Heat, humidity, wind, rain, and snow; the Coachella Valley experiences it all. Sometimes those weather conditions can impact your day and the First Alert Weather Team wants to make sure you're informed ahead of, during, and through disruptive weather.

The meteorologists at KESQ have established criteria for different weather events that would warrant a First Alert Weather Alert Day being issued.



This includes --

Excessive heat: 12°+ above normal

Strong winds: Gusts over 40+ MPH on the valley floor, 50+ MPH in Desert Hot Springs and in the pass

Measurable rain: 0.10"+ on the valley floor, 0.25"+ in pass and High Desert

Wildfires: Fire weather conditions, reduced air quality and/or visibility

These are in addition to any alerts that the National Weather Service office issues.

Their focus is on both the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities and roads because while the weather may be isolated, you're life certainly isn't. Whether it's 0.25"+ of rain falling in the San Gorgonio Pass, 50+ MPH winds along Highway 62, or poor air quality in the low desert, the First Alert Weather Team will be tracking it all. All with the purpose of alerting you if your day could be impacted by what's happening in the forecast.

The KESQ First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated through our website, app, and various social media platforms.