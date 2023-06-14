Meteorologist Spencer Blum was born and raised in South Florida. He developed a deep love for the weather at an early age after living through Hurricane Wilma.

Spencer attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology with a minor in Mathematics. You can always find him cheering on the Florida State Seminoles and all of his South Florida teams!

After graduating in 2023, Spencer joined KESQ News Channel 3 as the newest member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Spencer loves to break down the science behind the weather and help people have a deeper understanding of the atmosphere and how it can affect our day to day lives. His love of communicating the weather is what led him to pursue a career as a broadcast meteorologist.

Prior to joining the First Alert Weather Team, Spencer was a student meteorologist with FSU Weather, a part time forecaster for a NASA research project, and worked at the Florida Center for Reading Research.

You can reach Spencer at spencer.blum@kesq.com.