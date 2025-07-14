Hot to start the week with more humidity on the way

Good morning and happy Monday. Today is going to be hot yet again here on the valley floor, but you will also notice an increase in humidity. Extra humidity is the name of the game this week in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will fall throughout the week to more moderate levels; however, it comes at the cost of some stickier weather. Winds will be mild today, and skies will remain clear.

Taking a look at the weather pattern, we can still see the dominant ridge of high pressure sitting over Southern California. This is keeping us hot today with temperatures easily exceeding 110°F. This system will gradually weaken and loosen its grip on us in the coming days. In time, an area of low pressure will move north from Baja California. This system will bring an influx of moisture to the valley on Thursday. We are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms over the mountains on Thursday. While rain chances for the valley are quite minimal, it is something we will continue to monitor closely.

Temperatures will gradually cool throughout the week, thanks to more moisture moving into the Coachella Valley. We are also tracking a chance for some thunderstorms over our local mountains on Thursday. This is something your First Alert Weather Team will continue to closely monitor this week. Stay cool out there.