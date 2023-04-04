Teachers union reaches tentative agreement with CVUSD

The Coachella Valley Teachers Association has reached a tentative agreement with the Coachella Valley Unified School District, the union announced on Tuesday.

Representatives for the CVTA said the agreements include a 9% salary increase retro to July 2022 and a one-time $2,500 off schedule bonus for active members.

"We want to say thank you to the membership we could not have done it without your support. Working to rule a shoulder to board means made all the difference," the CVTA said.

According to the CVTA, teachers will still need to vote on the agreement. Voting will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 17.

Salary negotiations between CVUSD and the CVTA went on for several months, becoming a hot topic at nearly a dozen board meetings. In mid-March, the CVTA announced that negotiations with the district reached an impasse as there was no movement in the most recent proposal.

The tentative agreement comes after mediation and fact-finding led to a compromise.