Iowa man is found guilty in death of 10-year-old girl whose disappearance prompted a huge search

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found an Iowa man guilty in the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was missing for eight months before her remains were found in a pond. Henry Earl Dinkins was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell. Her disappearance in July 2020 led to huge searches by dozens of volunteers and numerous law enforcement agencies. Fishermen found her body in March 2021 in a rural area north of Davenport. Prosecutors charged Dinkins with Breasia’s death in May 2021. They allege he kidnapped and then shot her to death. She had been staying the night with her half-brother and his father, Dinkins.

