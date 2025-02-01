Skip to Content
Suspect in custody after 26-year-old shot and killed in front of Indio Food 4 Less

A 26-year-old man has been shot and killed near the Food 4 Less in Indio, at 821-24 Highway 111.

Indio Police say they responded around 5:40 p.m. for a male shot. Responders on scene provided medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A suspect and gun have been located in relation to the incident.

Detectives are still investigating.

