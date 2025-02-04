Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival Announces 2025 Scholarship Winners

Organizers of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival announced the winners of the 2025 Date Festival Scholarship program.

12 outstanding high school seniors from Riverside County have been awarded $2,000 each, totaling $24,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship program, made possible through the generous support of Butler Amusements and Pickering Events, continues the Fair & Date Fest's commitment to supporting local students and fostering higher education opportunities in the region.

After receiving an exceeding number of tremendously qualified applicants, the Bailey-Findley Foundation graciously donated an additional $4,000, awarding two additional scholarships over the advertised ten.

Each recipient will also receive a season pass to the 77th annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, which will take place February 13 to March 2 in Indio.

Scholarship winners will be recognized during the Fair & Date Fest, celebrating their hard work and dedication to their academic pursuits.

Recipient Name Hometown High School Grace Buley Beaumont Beaumont HS Julian Cansino Indio Indio HS Ayden Chavez Indio Indio HS Kaylee Cuevas Indio Indio HS Lyle Dela Luna La Quinta Palm Desert HS Jessica Guillen Cathedral City Cathedral City HS Jazmine Leos Cathedral City Cathedral City HS Kiley Long Hemet Hemet HS Natalia Lopez Coachella Coachella HS Parshv Patel Hemet West Valley HS Savannah Vela Indio Shadow Hills HS Ashlee Wilson Indio La Quinta HS

For more information about the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, visit www.datefest.org.