Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival Announces 2025 Scholarship Winners
Organizers of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival announced the winners of the 2025 Date Festival Scholarship program.
12 outstanding high school seniors from Riverside County have been awarded $2,000 each, totaling $24,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship program, made possible through the generous support of Butler Amusements and Pickering Events, continues the Fair & Date Fest's commitment to supporting local students and fostering higher education opportunities in the region.
After receiving an exceeding number of tremendously qualified applicants, the Bailey-Findley Foundation graciously donated an additional $4,000, awarding two additional scholarships over the advertised ten.
Each recipient will also receive a season pass to the 77th annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, which will take place February 13 to March 2 in Indio.
Scholarship winners will be recognized during the Fair & Date Fest, celebrating their hard work and dedication to their academic pursuits.
2025 Date Festival Scholarship Recipients
|Recipient Name
|Hometown
|High School
|Grace Buley
|Beaumont
|Beaumont HS
|Julian Cansino
|Indio
|Indio HS
|Ayden Chavez
|Indio
|Indio HS
|Kaylee Cuevas
|Indio
|Indio HS
|Lyle Dela Luna
|La Quinta
|Palm Desert HS
|Jessica Guillen
|Cathedral City
|Cathedral City HS
|Jazmine Leos
|Cathedral City
|Cathedral City HS
|Kiley Long
|Hemet
|Hemet HS
|Natalia Lopez
|Coachella
|Coachella HS
|Parshv Patel
|Hemet
|West Valley HS
|Savannah Vela
|Indio
|Shadow Hills HS
|Ashlee Wilson
|Indio
|La Quinta HS
For more information about the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, visit www.datefest.org.