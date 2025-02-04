Skip to Content
Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival Announces 2025 Scholarship Winners

Riverside County
Published 12:10 AM

Organizers of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival announced the winners of the 2025 Date Festival Scholarship program.

12 outstanding high school seniors from Riverside County have been awarded $2,000 each, totaling $24,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship program, made possible through the generous support of Butler Amusements and Pickering Events, continues the Fair & Date Fest's commitment to supporting local students and fostering higher education opportunities in the region.

After receiving an exceeding number of tremendously qualified applicants, the Bailey-Findley Foundation graciously donated an additional $4,000, awarding two additional scholarships over the advertised ten.

Each recipient will also receive a season pass to the 77th annual Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, presented by Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, which will take place February 13 to March 2 in Indio.

Scholarship winners will be recognized during the Fair & Date Fest, celebrating their hard work and dedication to their academic pursuits.

2025 Date Festival Scholarship Recipients

Recipient NameHometownHigh School
Grace BuleyBeaumontBeaumont HS
Julian CansinoIndioIndio HS
Ayden ChavezIndioIndio HS
Kaylee CuevasIndioIndio HS
Lyle Dela LunaLa QuintaPalm Desert HS
Jessica GuillenCathedral CityCathedral City HS
Jazmine LeosCathedral CityCathedral City HS
Kiley LongHemetHemet HS
Natalia LopezCoachellaCoachella HS
Parshv PatelHemetWest Valley HS
Savannah VelaIndioShadow Hills HS
Ashlee WilsonIndioLa Quinta HS

For more information about the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, visit www.datefest.org.

Jesus Reyes

