Deadly crash closes Fred Waring Drive in Indio

today at 8:59 AM
Published 9:08 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio Police Department responded to a fatal traffic collision that happened at approximately 5:51 a.m. Friday morning on Fred Waring Drive.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as Fred Waring Drive between Hoover Street and Monroe Street will remain closed for several hours.

Further details about the crash have not yet been released. The police department will work to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

If driving in the area, IPD says to take alternative routes and stay updated on traffic advisories.

