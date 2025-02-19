42-year-old teacher from Coachella arrested, accused of lewd acts with minor
A teacher from Coachella was accused of lewd acts with a minor.
Riverside County Sheriff's Office said its investigation into the incident began back in December 2024.
Investigators said a student reported to school administrators they had been inappropriately touched by a teacher.
Deputies identified the suspect as Mario Valenzuela, 42, of Coachella.
He was arrested on Friday in the 49000 block of Pluma Roja Place in Coachella.
