42-year-old teacher from Coachella arrested, accused of lewd acts with minor

A teacher from Coachella was accused of lewd acts with a minor.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office said its investigation into the incident began back in December 2024.

Investigators said a student reported to school administrators they had been inappropriately touched by a teacher.

Deputies identified the suspect as Mario Valenzuela, 42, of Coachella.

He was arrested on Friday in the 49000 block of Pluma Roja Place in Coachella.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.