Repaving project on Gene Autry begins, what commuters need to know

Repaving work begins on Gene Autry Trail on February 19, with construction starting at the intersection of Ramon Road and Gene Autry Trail, extending north to Vista Chino. Once the northbound work is complete at Vista Chino, construction crews will close the southbound inside lane on Gene Autry Trail and repave to Ramon Road.

SR 111 Roadway Project

Traffic Impacts:

Single lane closures are planned in one direction at a time, for approximately two miles.

Access to businesses and driveways will be maintained with detour signage in place.

Motorists can expect traffic congestion in the project area, please use alternate routes.

Sunline bus stops in the project area will be impacted; visit www.sunline.org

In coordination with the City of Palm Springs and other local stakeholders, Caltrans will complete roadway improvements on SR 111 from Golf Club Drive to West Gateway Drive. The project will improve accessibility, road safety, and pavement longevity.

