Skip to Content
News

Riverside County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after CVUSD investigation

MGN
By ,
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:21 PM

Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed a teacher with the district was arrested after a Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The district did not specify the reason for the arrest -- but in a statement to News Channel 3, it said in part, "Please know we do not tolerate any inappropriate behavior in our District, and that the safety of our students and staff is our priority."

The district added that its work with the Sheriff's Office is still in progress. It requested that anyone with information about the investigation to contact Investigator Fernandez at the Thermal Sheriff's Station at 760-863-8990. Anyone wishing to report anonymously can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content