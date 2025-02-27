PSFD Chief to present ‘Fire Services Master Plan’

We have continuing coverage on the city of Palm Springs-- working to keep it's aging fire engines rolling and ready to respond to any emergency.

Thursday evening, the city's fire chief, Paul Alvarado, will present the department's latest "fire services master plan" which calls for expanding the city's racquet club neighborhood-- and downtown fire stations.

News Channel 3 I-Team investigator Jeff Stahl spoke to the chief about his department's needs.

"The Palm Springs fire master plan that we're delivering tonight to council has been about a year in the making, and so tonight is our opportunity to share the findings with council and really provide a strategic plan for the Palm Springs Fire Department for the next five years," Alvarado said.

"I know that part of that involves a new fire engine or a new fire station," Jeff Stahl said.

"... Some of the Palm Springs fire stations are 70 years old, like our downtown fire station, Station 3 up on Racket Club, which is our busiest single engine that's 60 years old," Alvarado said.

