Deputies search for suspect in strangulation attack in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Deputies are working to locate a man suspected of strangling a woman, who managed to escape and flag down drivers.

The incident was reported Saturday at around 9:40 p.m.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies saw a woman walking into the roadway, flagging down vehicles near Two Mile Road and Larrea Avenue.

The agency said the woman had sustained several noticeable injuries. She later told deputies that she was strangled during an altercation with a friend.

Investigators learned the suspect, a 49-year-old Twentynine Palms man, was at a residence on the 72600 block of Two Mile Road, where the incident occurred.

Deputies conducted a security sweep of the residence but were unable to locate the suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued.

The agency noted that the suspect also has an active felony no bail warrant for Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

Deputies and detectives from the Morongo Basin Station are actively working on the case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy C. Ranslem of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to stay anonymous are encouraged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com