Fire burns structure under construction in La Quinta

today at 1:32 PM
Published 1:31 PM

Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning a structure under construction inside a country club in La Quinta.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on the 80000 block of Via Valerosa.

CAL FIRE officials said it was a single-family dwelling under construction with smoke and flames from the roof.

A Second Alarm has been requested, CAL FIRE confirmed.

There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

