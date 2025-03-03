Fire burns structure under construction in La Quinta
Firefighters are working to contain a fire burning a structure under construction inside a country club in La Quinta.
The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. on the 80000 block of Via Valerosa.
CAL FIRE officials said it was a single-family dwelling under construction with smoke and flames from the roof.
A Second Alarm has been requested, CAL FIRE confirmed.
There was no word on whether there were any injuries.
