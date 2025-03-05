Local police officers, firefighters honored for bravery and dedication to the community in annual luncheon

Palm Springs police officers and firefighters will be honored for serving the community at the Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The sold out event is hosted by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and held at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The annual event brings together residents, family, business leaders and City officials to pay tribute to the men and women who bravely serve on the front lines to protect the Palm Springs community.

News Channel 3's recently named "Neighborhood Hero" Jared Rogers, an engineer paramedic with Palm Springs Fire Station 2, will receive his Medal of Valor for saving the life of a fellow firefighter. Rogers is just one award among the many receiving honors during the luncheon.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about the appreciation luncheon, and to hear from those who serve the Valley community.