Neighborhood Hero: Palm Springs Fire Department, Engineer Paramedic Jared Rogers

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Jared Rogers, an engineer paramedic with Palm Springs Fire Station 2, will be receiving the Medal of Valor on Wednesday for saving a fellow firefighters life.

Rogers told News Channel 3, he and his coworker were drilling holes into the roof of an abandoned structure that caught fire. While they were working to put it out, the roof collapsed under them.

Being in a better position than his fellow firefighter, Rogers said he then was able to "grab him and pull him out of it" for them to reach safety.

"The whole event was pretty scary," Rogers said. "Just feeling the roof out underneath us. And then afterwards, just thinking about what could have happened, potentially injuring or killing one of my good friends. It was kind of hard to deal with after."

Whether it's saving one of his friends and coworker, or saving people in every day life, Rogers said he was called to be a firefighter.

"I've always had the heart to serve others," he said. "I think God calls on us to serve, to put other people above ourselves. This job has given me the ability to do that."

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear more from Engineer Rogers and his captain about the day of fire and what it means to receive the Medal of Valor.