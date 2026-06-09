Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Saying Goodbye to Normal Temps

By
Updated
today at 4:44 PM
Published 3:17 PM

We’re turning up the heat as high pressure continues to strengthen over the Southwest. Get ready for a steady warming trend through the end of the week, with many locations climbing into the 108–112° range Friday through Monday.

That means little to no overnight relief and widespread Moderate to Major Heat Risk developing.

Looking ahead, temperatures may ease back slightly by early next week, though highs will remain above average with plenty of sunshine.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Boer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.