Skip to Content
News

Two people killed in crash in Mecca

MGN
By
today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:11 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were pronounced dead after a crash Friday morning in Mecca.

The crash was first reported at around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Grant Street and 68th Avenue.

California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres said it was a solo vehicle collision. Both occupants in the vehicle died.

Details on the crash are limited, however, according to CHP, the vehicle was overturned and struck a light pole.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content