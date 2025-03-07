Two people killed in crash in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people were pronounced dead after a crash Friday morning in Mecca.

The crash was first reported at around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Grant Street and 68th Avenue.

California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres said it was a solo vehicle collision. Both occupants in the vehicle died.

Details on the crash are limited, however, according to CHP, the vehicle was overturned and struck a light pole.

