City of Palm Springs to Begin South Palm Canyon Bridge Project

UPDATE 3/10/25 10:45 AM - According to the project's PR team, construction is being delayed until possibly Tuesday, March 11.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Construction activities for the South Palm Canyon Bridge Project will begin Monday, March 10, with long-term lane closures and preparatory work in the project area from Sunny Dunes Rd. to Mesquite Ave. Construction activities will include removal of the median, adding signage, paving, striping, potholing in the roadway, required environmental work, and utility work. Motorists and neighbors should anticipate traffic impacts and plan for extra travel time.

Traffic control starts Monday, March 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and includes:

Planned lane closures on South Palm Canyon Drive throughout the project area between Sunny Dunes Rd. and Mesquite Ave. These long-term lane closures will be in place for the duration of the project.

One lane closed, and one lane open for traffic in each direction

Pedestrian and cyclist access maintained

Following this initial work, bridge construction will begin later in March. Due to space constraints in the creek bed, the new bridge will be constructed in two phases. The western two lanes of the existing bridge will be demolished and reconstructed, and the eastern lanes will be used for traffic. Once complete, traffic will shift onto the new western bridge span while the eastern span is constructed. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project.

The existing bridge, originally built in 1930, is structurally deficient and no longer meets modern design standards. The new 98-foot-long bridge will feature two traffic lanes in each direction, an upgraded concrete center median with a public art installation, widened 8-foot sidewalks, and dedicated bicycle lanes. Additionally, a concrete barrier rail with public art installations will be included to enhance the aesthetic appeal. The full bridge replacement project remains on track for completion by late 2026.

As work progresses on the South Palm Canyon Bridge Project, motorists are encouraged to plan extra travel time, reduce speed, and use alternate routes when possible.

Residents and commuters can stay updated on project developments by visiting the project website at SouthPalmCanyonBridge.com and signing up to receive project updates via text or email.

Information is also available on Facebook and Instagram at @SouthPalmCanyonBridge. A project hotline is available at (760) 502-0072 for any inquiries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.