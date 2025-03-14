Coachella Valley veterans protest VA cuts apart of nationwide rallies

Dozens of local veterans plan to rally against President Trump and DOGE's proposed layoffs to the Department of Veterans Affairs Friday afternoon.

An internal memo obtained by the Associated Press from the VA Chief of Staff has directed the agency's secretaries to prepare "reorganization" plans that would involve cutting over 80,000 jobs from the department.

The memo states it wants to return the agency to pre-pandemic staffing levels, of just about 400,000 staff. But 25% of the VA's employees are veterans, and those critical of the move say it will harm healthcare and benefits.

In February, the department laid off 1,000 employees, citing the cuts would save $98 million, and those funds would be redirected towards veteran care, services and benefits.

Coachella Valley veterans are expected to show out against the cuts at the Palm Desert VA Clinic on Friday.

