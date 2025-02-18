Veterans in the Coachella Valley react to VA layoffs

Veterans in the Coachella Valley are concerned after the Department of Veterans Affairs cut 1,000 of its employees late last week.

According to the VA, these layoffs will save the department more than $98 million. These funds will be redirected towards veteran care, services, and benefits.

The VA also says more than 43,000 employees currently work for the department, the majority of whom are exempt from the cuts because of their 'mission-critical' roles.

However, some local veterans in the Palm Springs area are voicing their concerns about the layoffs and what it could mean for their care. Stay with News Channel Three to hear from those veterans.