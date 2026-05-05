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KESQ Weather Video

Warming trend kicks off Wednesday

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Published 3:39 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) Hopefully you were able to enjoy the cooler temperatures we've had today, because a warm is in store for the Coachella Valley as we head into Mother's Day weekend. High temps today landed in very comfortable range, upper 70s and low 80s. Expect breezy conditions overnight, with low temperatures landing in the 60s.

By Wednesday, our temperatures will move closer to seasonal norms with our anticipated high expected close to 90 degrees. By Thursday, high temps will start to flirt with the triple digits, and by Mother's Day we could be look at temps in the 105-108 degree range. Stay Tuned!

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Garrett Hottle

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