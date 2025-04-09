‘Barkchella’ – RivCo waiving pet adoption fees during Coachella weekends at all shelters

Riverside, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County is marking "Barkchella" with fee-waived adoptions during both weekends of the Coachella music festival at all shelter locations.

The promotion runs from Wednesday-Saturday, April 9-12, and again on April 16-19.

“We have so many wonderful dogs and with summer right around the corner, now is the time to find your hiking, swimming, outdoor companion who can share in your adventures,” said RCDAS Director Mary Martin. “It’s nearly impossible to not fall in love when you visit our shelters and meet these amazing pets.”

County officials said there are over 1,000 dogs and 90 cats across all RivCo shelters, plenty of adoptable pets who are ready to go home to their new families today.

Families who are considering adding a new pet but want to see how the pet does in their home before they adopt, RCDAS offers a short-term foster option where people can foster a pet until they’re ready to fully commit.

“Our community includes our pets, and I’m hopeful we can work together to help the large dogs looking for a home,” said Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “There are so many loving pets who need a loving family to take them in, and fee-waived adoptions are a great opportunity to change a life.”

There are many dogs who have been in the shelter for more than 100 days.

Dogs like Janet, who is the longest resident, waiting over 180 days for a home. Janet is a 18-month old, spayed female Rottweiler mix who came to the shelter in October last year. She is sweet, affectionate and loves scratches, and she does well on walks and with other dogs. She is located at the Western Riverside Animal Campus at 6851 Van Buren Blvd. Jurupa Valley, CA 92509.

RivCo dog Janet at the Western Riverside Animal Campus.

Potential adopters can visit any of the four shelter locations during open hours to meet adoptable dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Open hours for the Coachella Vally, San Jacinto and Western Riverside shelters are as follows: Monday - Tuesday, Thursday- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Blythe Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

To view adoptable pets, visit www.rcdas.org/adoptable-pets. For more information, email shelterinfo@rivco.org.

For those who would like to help but cannot adopt a pet full-time, they can sign up to foster at www.rcdas.org. The pets most in need of foster care are larger dogs, those with medical needs, and those with behavioral challenges.