Gene Autry wind wall project funding up for approval

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs is one step closer to addressing ongoing road closures on Gene Autry Trial at the wash as a result of high winds and sand accumulation.

On Wednesday, the city council will award a nearly $2.2 million construction contract to Deark E&C Inc. for the wind wall project. This comes after the council approved the plans on February 13, 2025, and authorized staff to bid the project.

The site is located along North Gene Autry Trail, between the Union Pacific Railroad bridge (just south of the I-10 Freeway) at the north and E. Via Escuela at the south.

Additionally, the council will approve task orders for construction management and administration services.

The project is being funded by Measure A.

