PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters initiated a rescue today for a person who fell into a 20-foot manhole in Palm Desert.

The rescue was reported at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Pinehurst Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Additional resources were requested to assist at the scene, with an estimated time of three hours.

It was not immediately clear if the person was injured.