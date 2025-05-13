Skip to Content
Abandoned trailer burns near Animal Samaritans in Thousand Palms, 80 pets evacuated

By
Updated
today at 11:02 AM
Published 10:06 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has engulfed an abandoned mobile home near Animal Samaritans in Thousand Palms Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported on the 72000 block of Varner Road at a "vacant single-wide, mobile home."

According to CAL FIRE, the animal shelter was evacuated as a precaution. Approximately 30 cats and 50 dogs have been safely evacuated.

Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans, told News Channel 3's Gavin Nguyen that the animals are being held at their vet clinic.

Snyder added that their back awning burned and some windows were blown out from the heat.

Firefighters spray water on the ceiling in the back of the animal shelter

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene also spotted several vehicles destroyed by the fire.

No injuries to people or animals have been reported. SoCalGas and Southern California Edison have been requested.

We have a crew at the scene working on more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

