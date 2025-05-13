Trio accused of torture, ‘severe and prolonged abuse’ of six children in San Bernardino County

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were arrested Monday on suspicion of torturing and abusing six children in Victorville, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

A 60-year-old man, two women, ages 60 and 23, all from Victorville, were arrested Monday following an investigation that started on February 13.

The Victorville Sheriff's Station conducted an investigation of severe and prolonged abuse and neglect to six children, ages five to 16," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Further details on the investigation were not currently available.

The trio has been booked into the Central Detention Center, where they remain in custody on $1,000,000 bail. Authorities said the face torture charges. All three are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Victorville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

