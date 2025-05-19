86-year-old Twentynine Palms woman missing since Saturday

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for an 86-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday in Twentynine Palms.

Lorraine Blondina Bird was last seen at her home on the 6000 block of Roberts Avenue in Twentynine Palms at around Noon on Saturday, according to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

Police said Bird left her residence in her gray 2002 Mercedes E-Class sedan with custom license plate LBBIRD1.

Bird is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 90 pounds, with brown hair with some red and brown eyes.

Police added that Bird had the early onset of dementia and other medical issues. She did not take her medications with her.

Please call Sheriff’s dispatch immediately if seen at (909)387-8313, reference report 202500618.