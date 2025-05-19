Gene Autry open, Indian Canyon closed in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Gene Autry Trail is back open at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.
N Indian Canyon remains closed.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
