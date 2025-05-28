Corporal Hunter Lopez service, sacrifice honored in post office dedication

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - A United States Postal Service Office in La Quinta has a new important meaning. City officials joined fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez's family members to dedicate the USPS building in his name Wednesday afternoon.

The USPS office on Corporate Center Drive will now be recognized as the new Corporal Hunter Lopez Memorial Post Office Building.

Lopez, a Coachella Valley native, was one of 13 servicemembers killed in the 2021 attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn spoke with Hunter's parents, Herman and Alicia Lopez and Congressman Raul Ruiz on the importance of this dedication.