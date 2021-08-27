Marine killed in Kabul airport attack identified as Coachella Valley native

News

News Channel 3 has confirmed that a local Marine was among 13 U.S. service members killed during an attack at a Kabul airport on Thursday.

The Desert Sands Unified School District confirmed that one of the Marines killed was identified as Hunter Lopez, a Coachella Valley native.

Lopez was one of 11 Marines who died when two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

U.S. officials initially said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among those who died. Another service member died hours later. Eighteen service members were wounded and officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

More Details on the Attack

News Channel 3's Madison Weil is working on gathering more information about Hunter Lopez. Watch News Channel 3 at 5 & 6 p.m. for continuing updates.

More Coverage: La Quinta man who served in Afghanistan seeks Ruiz’s help for colleague fleeing Taliban