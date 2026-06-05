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Hot Today, More Comfortable but Breezy this Weekend

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Updated
today at 5:24 PM
Published 3:19 PM

After recent heat, inland areas will see a cooling trend through the weekend and into early next week as a trough of low pressure pushes in from the PNW.

Gusty winds will develop across the mountains and deserts through Saturday evening, with sustained winds of 25–40mph and a few isolated gusts around 50mph in the San Gorgonio Pass. Drivers through the passes should use caution and watch for blowing dust.

Sunday is expected to be the coolest day, with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s across coastal and inland communities, while lower deserts remain hot with temperatures near 95–100 degrees.

The cooler pattern will continue into early next week before high pressure rebuilds along the West Coast, bringing a gradual warming trend by the latter half of next week.

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Katie Boer

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