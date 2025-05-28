Skip to Content
Donation presented to support Palm Springs recovery after bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization will present a $10,000 check in support of the Rebuild Palm Springs fundraising drive organized by area small business owners.

Rebuild Palm Springs is a community fundraiser to provide essential funds for property repairs needed as a result of the May 17 bombing of the Palm Springs fertility clinic. These funds are intended to help residences and businesses that suffered damage, allowing them to regain a sense of stability and normalcy. This includes crucial repairs to windows, roofs, structural elements, and replacing damaged personal belongings not covered by their insurance.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

