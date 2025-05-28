Donation presented to support Palm Springs recovery after bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization will present a $10,000 check in support of the Rebuild Palm Springs fundraising drive organized by area small business owners.

Rebuild Palm Springs is a community fundraiser to provide essential funds for property repairs needed as a result of the May 17 bombing of the Palm Springs fertility clinic. These funds are intended to help residences and businesses that suffered damage, allowing them to regain a sense of stability and normalcy. This includes crucial repairs to windows, roofs, structural elements, and replacing damaged personal belongings not covered by their insurance.

