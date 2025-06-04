Skip to Content
Fire near Cabazon likely intentionally set

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) -  An acre-wide fire that broke out today on a mountainside near Cabazon was likely the result of arson.

The Elm Fire was first reported at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Adele Avenue and Elm Street.

The agency said multiple engine crews and a Cal Fire helicopter crew were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a slow rate on the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest.   

No structures were threatened.   

Sheriff's deputies were summoned because witnesses reported seeing an unidentified man igniting the fire, according to the sheriff's department.   

Firefighters contained the blaze by 4 p.m.   

A sheriff's STAR-9 patrol helicopter was requested to help search for the suspect. That effort was underway late Wednesday afternoon.

