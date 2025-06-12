Search underway for hit-and-run suspect in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A heavy police presence has been reported in Palm Desert area as deputies search for a hit-and-run suspect.

Deputies are currently in the area of Hovley Lane and Meadow Lane. A helicopter has been seen circling the area.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a hit-and-run crash at around 5:25 p.m. in the area of Bob Hope Drive and Dinah Shore Drive.

Deputies were able to get a description of the vehicle, which was later located in the 4000 block of Sagewood Drive.

One suspect was taken into custody, however, deputies are actively searching for a second suspect.

