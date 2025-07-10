All evacuations warnings lifted after gas leak in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - All evacuation warnings issued in Mecca following a gas leak have been lifted Thursday afternoon.

The leak was first reported just after Noon on Coahuilla Street and 2nd Street.

"Crews are on scene of a valve issue involving a 1,200 gallon propane tank," CAL FIRE wrote on social media.

Evacuation warnings issued for north of 66th Avenue, south of 64th Avenue, east of Grapefruit Boulevard and west of Johnson Street has since been lifted.

Officials said the leak was caused by a valve issue, which was "returned to operational order.''

Crews has mitigated the leak but advise residents to stay clear of the area.

The incident was turned over to the propane company and the Environmental Health Department.

