Anti-mosquito spraying planned throughout Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Vector control officials will conduct anti-mosquito spraying to help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne viruses next week throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District will operate the treatment on Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting on July 19 through Sept. 6.

The agency said it will apply a wide area larvicide using truck-mounted equipment that combines high volumes of air and low volumes of liquid larvicide mixed with water.

The cities targeted will include Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

The product applied for the operation is an organic larvicide approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute and is safe for people, pets, wildlife, aquatic life and other insects.

To view a map of treatment areas and for more information, go to www.cvmosquito.org/mosquito-control-treatments-e755425.