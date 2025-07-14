Frustrations with Palm Desert Aquatic Center lap pool closure; City explains future plans

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Some Palm Desert residents are expressing growing frustrations after the Palm Desert Aquatic Center lap pool has experienced ongoing maintenance issues.

David Keyes, Aquatic Manager, said the issues stem from aging equipment, specifically the lap pool filtration system, which has degraded beyond repair and is now scheduled for a full replacement this fall.

“We've got a filtration issue that is causing poor water clarity," Keyes said. "We're experiencing that when we have heavy bather loads. That's why you've seen some instances where we've been open at certain times and had to close again."

According to the city, staff first became aware of the issues with the lap pool’s filtration system in April 2024.

Currently, the lap pool is closed, while the adjacent recreational pool remains open for swim lessons, splash play and events.

Jeff Milstead, a veteran and frequent pool user, said he's disappointed.

“It’s been up and down all summer,” Milstead said. “It just always seems to break in the summertime when they probably need it the most.”

He also questioned a recent fee increase.

“They charged us $15 for the two of us last time we were here, about a week ago," Milstead said. "Now they charge $18."

Keyes confirmed a fee increase was pre-scheduled, but not tied to the filter issues.

“The fees were planned to have incremental increases going into the next couple of years,” he said. “It was just bad timing. Anyone who has a pass, they just need to reach out to us. We can easily put them on hold."

The city said there’s a possibility the lap pool could partially reopen this summer.

City officials said staff have submitted a modified operating schedule to the Riverside County Health Department.

If approved, the lap pool could be open Friday through Sunday — up until the full facility closes for the pump room renovations in November.

The city has published a new resource page with more information including details on its upcoming Pump Room Renovation project.

