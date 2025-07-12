Palm Desert Aquatic Center may close early due to filtration issues

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) The Palm Desert Aquatic Center may shut down earlier than planned after ongoing issues with its aging filtration system caused persistent cloudiness in the water.

The facility, which opened in 2011 and holds nearly a million gallons of water, was already scheduled for a full restoration of its filtration system and pump house this fall. But city officials now say an earlier closure could be necessary.

“Our Public Works team is actively evaluating the situation and doing everything possible to keep this important amenity open for residents and visitors from across the Coachella Valley,” said Community Relations Supervisor Rylan Penta for the City of Palm Desert in an email.

No official closure date has been announced.

For more information on the City of Palm Desert including the Palm Desert Aquatic Center visit this link.