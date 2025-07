CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in Cabazon.

Benjamin Cole, 42, was last seen in the 51000 block of Ida Avenue.

Cole is described as five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff's office at 800-950-2444.