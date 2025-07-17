Firefighters work to contain structure fire in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters are working to contain a structure fire in Indian Wells Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at a little after 12:30 p.m. on the 45300 block of Sante Fe Cove Drive.

The first arriving engines reported the structure was fully involved in fire. Heavy smoke is visible throughout the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional resources are responding.

