‘Next Gen Care’ highlights breakthroughs in HIV prevention and access

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - DAP Health is presenting “Next Gen Care: Innovations in HIV Prevention,” an event that will highlight cutting-edge care and prevention strategies that are transforming how HIV is prevented and managed.

The free community event is taking place on Tuesday, July 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hunters Nightclub on Arenas Road in Palm Springs.

Sponsored by Gilead Sciences, this informative evening will bring together health care experts, community members, and advocates to explore the latest advancements in HIV prevention and care, and their impact on public health.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from leaders in the field, ask questions, and learn how DAP Health and Gilead Sciences are working in partnership to make HIV prevention and care more inclusive, innovative, and accessible.

